Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $97.09 million, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.76. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Further Reading

