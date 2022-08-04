Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Given New $2.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.96. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,638 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 523,295 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 408,663 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.