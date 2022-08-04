Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 18,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,252. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth $4,611,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Navient by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

