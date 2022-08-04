Needham & Company LLC Cuts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $88.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.
LivaNova Trading Down 0.5 %
LivaNova stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. LivaNova has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Institutional Trading of LivaNova
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
