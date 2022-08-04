Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,560,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 20,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

