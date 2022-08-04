Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NEON opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
