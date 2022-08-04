Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRO stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $379,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $376,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $97,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

