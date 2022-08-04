Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $722.05 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00631587 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035950 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 727,100,892 coins and its circulating supply is 727,100,288 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

