New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.76. 362,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,512. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

