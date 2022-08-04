Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,002 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 7.30% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,833,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,973,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 56,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,684. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Newcourt Acquisition Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

