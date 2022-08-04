Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NXPRF opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. Nexans has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $104.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

