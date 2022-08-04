NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stake Boosted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE NXRT opened at $64.48 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

