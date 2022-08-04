NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given “Downgrade” Rating at Raymond James

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,805,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

