NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Decreased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.57. 210,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,922. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

