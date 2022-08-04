NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216,373 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.67% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $37,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. ATB Capital set a $16.50 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,690 shares of company stock worth $2,324,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

