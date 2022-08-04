NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.96

NFT (NFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. NFT has a total market cap of $22.96 and $55,262.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 100% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

