NFTb Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. NFTb has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $89,847.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars.

