NiSource (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 4,727,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,856. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NiSource by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after acquiring an additional 368,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,617,000 after acquiring an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.