Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director James A. Squires Sells 105,420 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.88. 9,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,455. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 38.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,015,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.