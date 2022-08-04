Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lifted by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

