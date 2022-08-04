Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.