Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Head-To-Head Survey

Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northern Lights Acquisition and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Given America First Multifamily Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America First Multifamily Investors is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and America First Multifamily Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 6.29 $38.10 million $2.32 8.43

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Lights Acquisition N/A -58.07% 1.72% America First Multifamily Investors 78.27% 15.99% 4.33%

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

