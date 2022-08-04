Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on NPI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$41.81 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.10.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5685224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

