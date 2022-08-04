Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NWFL opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
