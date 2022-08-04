Novare Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,645,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after acquiring an additional 154,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

