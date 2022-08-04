Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.45.

PYPL stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 477,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

