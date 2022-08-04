Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

