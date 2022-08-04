Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $191.86. 32,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average is $188.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

