Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,027,849,000 after buying an additional 592,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $533.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.27 and a 200 day moving average of $498.48. The stock has a market cap of $500.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

