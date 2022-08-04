Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $137.62. 29,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,124. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

