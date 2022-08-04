NTV Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $82,722,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

