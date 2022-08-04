Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $23,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Insider Activity

Nucor Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

