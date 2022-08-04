Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NCA opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

