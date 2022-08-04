Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NMI opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Insider Activity

In other Nuveen Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Articles

