Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 183,474 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.