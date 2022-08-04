NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 5,457 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$45,293.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,035.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total value of C$57,400.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,467 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.82, for a total value of C$75,553.94.

TSE:NVA opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$14.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

