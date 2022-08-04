NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Cut by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in NVIDIA by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $472.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.66. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

