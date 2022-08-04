Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 11.19.

Shares of OTLY traded up 0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.71. 155,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,631. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 2.75 and a 12 month high of 19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,457,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

