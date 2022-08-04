Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 11.19.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 178,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,631. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 2.75 and a fifty-two week high of 19.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,071,000 after buying an additional 541,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oatly Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 529,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,929,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 137,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.