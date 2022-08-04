OAX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.57 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $3.57 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OAX has traded up 49.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

