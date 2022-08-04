OceanEx Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,868.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $576,245.40 and $4,868.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

