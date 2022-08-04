OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

OceanPal Trading Up 3.3 %

OP stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. OceanPal has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

