ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. ODP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10 to $4.50 EPS.

ODP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.69. 18,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

About ODP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in ODP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ODP by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 58,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ODP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in ODP during the first quarter valued at $9,166,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ODP during the first quarter valued at $7,217,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

