ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. ODP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10 to $4.50 EPS.
ODP Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.69. 18,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP
About ODP
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ODP (ODP)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.