ODUWA 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,687.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,615.84 or 0.99970977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00045669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028348 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001392 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

