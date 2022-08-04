OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03). 631,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 250,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.95.

In other OKYO Pharma news, insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £348,000 ($426,418.33). In other news, insider Willy Jules Simon bought 55,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,679.73 ($2,058.24). Also, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £348,000 ($426,418.33).

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

