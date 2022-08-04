ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Cut to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.46.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

