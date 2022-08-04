ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $68.14. 251,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 335,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 98,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

