ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.9 %

ON stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 256,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after buying an additional 139,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

