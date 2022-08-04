ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $81.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 143,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,916. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

