OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered OneMain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.91.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,491. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,650 shares of company stock worth $184,472 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

